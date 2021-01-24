This TeslaCam video captures an enraged 2007 GMC Envoy driver who decides to unload his gun by firing four shots at a moving Tesla.

Let's start off by saying that we have no idea what led up to this shooting incident and we should note that the occupant of the Tesla was not harmed. However, there was significant damage to the vehicle that will cost thousands to repair.

As you'll see in the video, a GMC Envoy comes up alongside the Tesla and the driver brandishes a gun and fire shots directly at the Tesla. In fact, the shots seem targeted at the driver of the Tesla, though none of the gunshots hit the driver.

As the video uploader notes in comments:

"@NCSUGrad2012 got the tag number, HDX-3601. It’s a 2007 GMC Envoy. Let's help catch this monster!"

So maybe we can collectively find the person involved in this shooting incident and contact the authorities to take the proper actions required.

We've seen quite a few road rage incidents involving Teslas, but this one is perhaps the worse. Luckily, the driver of the Tesla was not injured, but regardless, this sort of action needs to stop.

The video uploader adds:

