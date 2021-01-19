Tesla recently started customer deliveries of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y and here we have one of the first opportunities to see this new MIC model (the video has English subtitles).

The interior of the MIC Model Y was considered noticeably better in terms of materials. In comparison with the Model 3, it's more spacious, versatile and practical.

The Model Y for sure is a sporty crossover/SUV, however, compared to the Model 3 it's more like a family car - not that quick (it's taller and heavier) and sleek, but more comfortable (taller tires, suspension).

Initial tests have shown that the range is similar to the Model 3 Performance version, which was not expected.

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (MIC)