Form delivery and unboxing through to reviews and tests.

Tesla recently started customer deliveries of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y and here we have one of the first opportunities to see this new MIC model (the video has English subtitles).

The interior of the MIC Model Y was considered noticeably better in terms of materials. In comparison with the Model 3, it's more spacious, versatile and practical.

The Model Y for sure is a sporty crossover/SUV, however, compared to the Model 3 it's more like a family car - not that quick (it's taller and heavier) and sleek, but more comfortable (taller tires, suspension).

Initial tests have shown that the range is similar to the Model 3 Performance version, which was not expected.

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (MIC)

First customer deliveries of the MIC Tesla Model Y - January 18, 2021
4 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/qzp1L/s6/first-customer-deliveries-of-the-mic-tesla-model-y---january-18-2021.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/eJpXM/s6/first-customer-deliveries-of-the-mic-tesla-model-y---january-18-2021.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/NRp02/s6/first-customer-deliveries-of-the-mic-tesla-model-y---january-18-2021.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/QMp2B/s6/first-customer-deliveries-of-the-mic-tesla-model-y---january-18-2021.jpg

See also

videos 7 seat tesla model y Tesla Model Y: Watch What It's Like To Get In/Out Of 3rd Row In 7-Seat Version
tesla model y sr compared model y lr Tesla Model Y Standard Range Compared To Model Y Long Range & Other EVs