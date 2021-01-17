Is it an early beginning of a higher wave?
Toyota reports that 1,070 units of the all-new plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime were sold in the U.S. in December, while the total value for the year is 3,200.
We know that this interesting model is highly constrained on the production side, so the 3,200 is probably a reasonable number.
Taking into consideration the strong specs, we guess that the RAV4 Prime might be in a high demand, so this might be just an early beginning before it sells at a rate of thousands a month. The potential is there.
For comparison, sales of the conventional hybrid model stand at 11,104 in December and 115,974 YTD.
The overall RAV4 sales were 46,846 in December and 430,387 YTD, which made the RAV4 the top-selling SUV model in the country for the fourth straight year.
Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
Toyota RAV4 Prime specs:
- 42 miles (67.6 km) of all-electric EPA range; 600 miles (965 km) total
in Europe WLTP EV range is expected above 65 km (40.4 miles)
in Japan WLTC EV range of up to 95 km (59 miles)
- fuel economy (EPA):
EV mode: 94 MPGe - 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)
Hybrid mode: 38 MPG
- 18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor (355.2 V pack voltage, 51 Ah cells)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds; 6.0 seconds 0-100 km/h (62 mph)
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 225 kW (302 hp; 306 DIN hp)
2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine - 130 kW (176 hp) and 219 Nm
front motor: 134 kW and 270 Nm
rear motor: 40 kW and 121 Nm
- on-board charger: 3 kW standard and 6.6 kW option
- optional 120V/1,500 W power outlet in cargo area (230V in Europe)
- based on Toyota’s TGNA platform (GA-K)
- heat pump air conditioning system
- cargo capacity of 520 liters
- warranty:
- 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items
- Additional 60-month/60,000 miles warranties cover the powertrain
- 60 months with no mileage limitation against perforation from corrosion
- Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new.
- The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.
