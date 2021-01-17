Toyota reports that 1,070 units of the all-new plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime were sold in the U.S. in December, while the total value for the year is 3,200.

We know that this interesting model is highly constrained on the production side, so the 3,200 is probably a reasonable number.

Taking into consideration the strong specs, we guess that the RAV4 Prime might be in a high demand, so this might be just an early beginning before it sells at a rate of thousands a month. The potential is there.

For comparison, sales of the conventional hybrid model stand at 11,104 in December and 115,974 YTD.

The overall RAV4 sales were 46,846 in December and 430,387 YTD, which made the RAV4 the top-selling SUV model in the country for the fourth straight year.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

39 Photos

Toyota RAV4 Prime specs: