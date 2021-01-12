General Motors is currently promoting its future EV efforts at CES with its GM Exhibit Zero. The automaker has just provided a video and several teaser images of the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq, which is poised to be one of the most expensive electric vehicles to date.

Previously, we only had a single image of the Celestiq, along with some renderings, both of which you can see by clicking on the related articles near the bottom of the page. As you can see, the previous photo we shared provides a very good look at the electric car. While the images and video GM shared today reveal more details, you don't get to see as much of the vehicle as a whole.

The gallery provides one look at the car as a whole, but it's dark, and you can really only see the front of the car with its light-up grille. As you can see, the other images are also dark and have strange lighting. The teaser video is much the same. In fact, the images are just screenshots from the video above.

Gallery: Cadillac Celestiq Teasers

6 Photos

According to GM, the Celestiq was designed to "set a new standard for luxury EVs, the CELESTIQ embodies Cadillac’s commitment to reimagine what’s possible in design and technology." It's built on GM's proprietary modular Ultium battery architecture and aims to be Cadillac's future flagship model.

GM goes on to explain that every Celestiq will be specially designed with hand-crafted materials to "reflect the individuality of its owner." It will come standard with all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and a full glass roof, which you can see in the video and gallery. Inside, this electric Caddy will be packed with customizable tech features for the driver and passengers. Even the glass roof's transparency can be individually adjusted above each person in the vehicle.

The Celestiq will also feature a pillar-to-pillar freeform display up front. In addition, it has individual console screens between the seats in the front and back. Passengers can use the screens to control individual climate, comfort, and infotainment settings.

As always, check out the gallery and video. Then, leave us your opinions in the comment section below.