Lordstown Motors announced today that its total number of pre-orders for the all-electric Lordstown Endurance pickup truck surpassed 100,000.

That's not only a very high number but also it doubled the number of 50,000 reported in mid-November. On the other hand, we must remember that these pre-orders from commercial fleets are non-binding - often just a letter of intent.

Anyway, the additional info that the average order size is nearly 600 tells us that close to 170 fleets placed orders.

Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors said:

“Receiving 100,000 pre-orders from commercial fleets for a truck like the Endurance is unprecedented in automotive history. Adding in the interest we have from federal, state, municipal and military fleets on top of that, I think you can see why we feel that we are about to revolutionize the pickup truck industry.”

The Lordstown Endurance is promised to have a range of 250 miles (400 km), with a quad-motor all-wheel-drive system and towing capacity of up to 7,500 lbs (3,400 kg)*. The starting price of the crew cab configuration with medium bed length will be $52,500 ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500).

* towing significantly reduces the range of electric vehicles.

Lordstown Motors said that after a successful prototype and Alpha builds, it is now building the first Beta Endurance vehicles and is on track for the start of production in September 2021.