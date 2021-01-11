Renault currently makes the longest-range small electric car in the world, in the form of the Zoe, thanks in part to its alliance with Nissan. Sure, Renault also makes one of the lowest range electric city cars, the Twingo Z.E., but what if it combined the Twingo’s cute retro-infused design with the unmatched range of the Zoe?

Well, there’s apparently a chance that may actually happen as the manufacturer is reportedly looking to revive two of its most iconic small cars as modern electric vehicles. These are the Renault 4 and the Renault 5, which if you’re from the United States, you probably know as the Renault LeCar.

According to this article on Reuters, this is one of the priorities set by the company’s new CEO, Luca de Meo, whose aim is to dramatically improve Renault’s position on the market. The source article calls Renault a struggling manufacturer in need of a formula change aimed at improving its overall sales.

The automaker has announced its intention to cut spendings by €2-billion, but it still plans to launch new models. Aside from the revised versions of the R4 and R5, it will apparently also launch three new EVs under its recently revived Alpine sports car brand.

It is worth noting, though, that the aforementioned Twingo is already a reinterpretation of the 1970s - 1980s R5 (LeCar) and it already comes as a BEV, albeit a very low range one. We really wonder if Renault will design another all-new car based on the same design inspiration - to us, this doesn’t seem as likely.

The R4-inspired model seems more likely to happen, but we’re also very intrigued by the prospect of electric Alpine models. If you’re not familiar with the brand, it is Renault’s sports car sub-brand that currently builds the highly enjoyable A110 mid-engined sports car that is being showered with praise by driving enthusiasts - we’re really curious how and if they translate that sporty DNA into an electric vehicle.

No word on the time frame for the introduction of any of these models, but the plan will be officially announced on January 14, so we’ll learn more about it in a few days’ time.