AutoTopNL puts the Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) to the test on the Autobahn. The Explorer isn't the first vehicle most people would think of testing out on the Autobahn. However, it's interesting to see how the plug-in version accelerates.

PHEVs not only offer some electric range to save you money on gas (and help protect the environment), but many also deliver solid overall performance thanks to the instant torque of their electric motors. Some people call them a "gateway drug" to EV ownership.

While PHEVs can work as an electric vehicle for a short time, they also burn gas. A few plug-in hybrid vehicles offer enough electric range that people can drive them regularly and never (or rarely) use gas. However, if they're exceeding the car's electric range regularly, and/or not bothering to charge often, a PHEV is arguably no better than a gas car. This is especially true for the many short-range PHEV compliance vehicles available today.

The Ford Explorer PHEV is all-new for 2020, but not yet available on our shores. It gets its power from a turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine mated to an electric motor and a 13.6-kWh battery pack. The combination makes an impressive 457 horsepower. Interestingly, despite being such a large SUV, the Explorer PHEV can travel some 29 miles on electric-only power. Moreover, it's rated to tow up to 5,500 pounds.

In the Autobahn top speed test, the Explorer Plug-In Hybrid tops out at 239 kilometers per hour. This translates to about 150 mph, which is arguably impressive for a bulky, midsize SUV.

