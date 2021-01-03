Watch a Ford Pickup truck take to the air in the latest release by the YouTube Channel, Wham Baam TeslaCam. We've seen how TeslaCam and Tesla's Sentry Mode recordings are a great resource to aid in investigations of vandalism and accidents. They can also be extremely entertaining to watch at times.

Which is why Wham Baam TeslaCam puts together video compilations using TeslaCam and Tesla's Sentry Mode footage that Tesla owners sent them.

In the YouTube channel's latest video, we see a Ford pickup truck veer off the road and into a ditch before correcting. Unfortunately, it's too late and there's a small tree in the way before hitting a raised section of dirt that acts as a ramp, sending the truck flying six or seven feet off of the ground.

The person that recorded the video said that everything turned out OK but he believes the driver was on their cell phone when the incident took place. A more likely explanation to us would seem to be texting while driving, more so than talking on the phone.

While the flying pickup truck was the main attraction for this compilation, it's worth watching the rest of the video as there are incidents including deer jumping on Teslas, an idiot brake-checking a Model Y, a fire truck losing parts, and what may be a meteorite hitting the windshield of a Tesla. Take a look and let us know if you agree that it is a meteorite. As crazy as it sounds, that won't be the first time a Tesla recorded a falling meteorite.

So check out the video and let us know what you think. Was it a meteorite? If not where did the rock come from? As always let us know what you think in the comment section below.