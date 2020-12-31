According to a recent report by South China Morning Post, Tesla's vehicles produced at the Shanghai Gigafactory in China were near the top of the list in a recent J.D. Power quality survey. In fact, only NIO fared better than Tesla overall.

The particular survey, J.D. Power's 2020 China New Energy Vehicle Experience Index Study, ranked Tesla as the second-best battery-powered electric vehicle maker behind local startup NIO. A general manager at J.D. Power China Jeff Cai shared:

“Tesla Model 3 is well-received by Chinese consumers as its design and performance beat their expectations in many aspects. In terms of driving experience and digital connectivity, conventional car brands now have a lot to learn from smart EV makers like Tesla.”

The study could help Tesla prove that quality control is less of an issue than many have suggested over the year. However, we know Tesla has said manufacturing at the new China factory is next-level compared to the process at the aging Fremont plant. Perhaps once Tesla's new factory in Texas is complete and functional, it will have the means to mirror the level of quality coming out of the factory in Shanghai.

Similar to the situation in the States, where Tesla seems to be both excessively adored and ridiculously scrutinized, the automaker has faced some adversity in China. Recently, local publication PingWest accused Tesla China of disseminating false information, and went so far as to call its Shanghai operations, “Giga-sweatshop.” Tesla has threatened to take PingWest to court over the related article. The automaker stated:

“Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai engages in manufacturing in accordance with China’s laws and regulations. The manufacturing process is managed based on the highest standards and in a consistent manner.”

Car industry gurus and analysts in China have sided with Tesla, saying in a local media report that it's "a bit far-fetched to say that the plant is a sweatshop.”

The J.D. Power study should also help Tesla prove that PingWest's claims are out of bounds. The study attempts to measure the quality of new vehicles by surveying owners. A lower number suggests fewer issues cited based on the number of vehicle reports. While the average score is 143, Tesla earned a 113, and NIO topped the list with 109.