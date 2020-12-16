As of December 15, almost the entire area of the first phase at theTesla Giga Austin plant in Texas turned into a construction zone of foundations or buildings.

There are only a few places left untouched after clearing and leveling, but they will also be utilized sooner rather than later.

Tesla Giga Austin - December 15, 2020

The steel structure on the north is growing quickly and most recently has reached the trench on the north end. The foundation for the wall - from the highway side - also progressed a lot.

Tesla Giga Austin - December 15, 2020

Here is a quick look at the zipper, now with strong concrete foundations, and at the stamping pit (right):

Tesla Giga Austin - December 15, 2020

Joe Tegtmeyer noted in a video from December 14 that Tesla acquired two additional, but very small plots - one inside its area, and one adjacent to it. But in general, it should not have any impact on the whole project.

