Whether you’re building a time machine, a supercar or an EV, there’s just something about gullwing doors that makes everything else seem boring. Doc Brown made it clear in Back to the Future when he explained: “The way I see it, if you're going to build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?” Many years later, in the HBO series Silicon Valley, the billionaire venture capitalist Russ Hanneman reaffirmed the theory when he slammed the basic out-swing doors of his Maserati, proclaiming: “These are not the doors of a billionaire!”

Given our pop cultural infatuation with cool doors, innovative sources of propulsion and futuristic technology, it should come as little surprise that Tesla owners get very excited about their cars—even if those Falcon Wing doors on the Model X don’t always line up properly when they close.

Love and Hate Are Not Mutually Exclusive

That logic is the key to understanding how Tesla became the best-scoring manufacturer evaluated in the J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, just weeks after it was the worst-scoring manufacturer evaluated in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Say what you will about build quality, panel gaps and paint irregularities, Teslas have a cool factor that elevates the brand in the eyes of its owners. Accordingly, owners are perfectly comfortable looking past the pain points in favor of options like Ludicrous Speed, Autopilot, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and, of course, those doors on the Model X.

The press—particularly members of the press who own Teslas—were indignant when the IQS results were published last month. CNBC host and Tesla owner Jim Cramer said the results were “nonsense” because he and all of the Tesla owners he knows think their cars are the “greatest thing to ever happen.” Others asked whether Tesla had somehow been deceiving owners by charging top dollar for inferior products.

Where both of these viewpoints go wrong is in the assumption that owners can’t love a car and experience problems with it at the same time. But that’s precisely the quotient we’re trying to measure with our two studies. The IQS simply asks owners of new vehicles to cite specific problems they experienced during the first 90 days of ownership. The APEAL study is more subjective. It measures owners’ experiences and satisfaction with vehicle design, content, layout and performance during the first 90 days of ownership.

Based on those two criteria, Tesla is the Labrador Retriever puppy of auto manufacturers. You love it even if it eats your furniture.

Building Automotive Appeal at Scale

That duality is part of the appeal for Tesla owners. Take the manufacturer’s software industry-style approach to technology development. Rather than building a new technology, battle testing it on the factory proving grounds, then rolling it out in the next model year, Tesla launches beta versions of new technologies in real time, continually updating them based on real-world customer feedback. That’s a fundamental change to automotive product development that has introduced some degree of failure by design. Yet, it’s exactly the kind of early adopter, tech forward philosophy that many Tesla owners embrace—even if it means some things don’t work perfectly every time.

The widespread expansion of Tesla into the mainstream with the Model 3 has put the complex duality automobile ownership into the spotlight because there are now enough vehicles on the road to get a real feel for how Tesla’s unique approach to building cars will play out at scale. In fact, this was the first year the brand was profiled in the IQS and APEAL studies. Though Tesla was not officially ranked in the studies because it did not grant us permission to survey its owners in 15 states, we were able to collect a large enough sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states to calculate Tesla’s score.

As the brand continues to go more and more mainstream, and as more mainstream brands edge further onto Tesla’s turf, with the introduction of vehicles like the Porsche Taycan EV and Ford Mustang Mach E, it will be important to track this ongoing interplay between number of problems reported and the emotional connection with owners. Can Tesla continue to occupy this rarified space in owners’ hearts and minds, or will the wow factor eventually take a back seat to build quality and reliability?

Only time will tell. But, for now, Tesla owners can take solace in the fact that if a remake of Back to the Future was made today, the hero car quite possibly would be a Tesla. No need for the lightning; it would have 1.21 gigawatts right out of the box.

Doug Betts is the president of the automotive division at J.D. Power.

