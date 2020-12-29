When we say the automotive industry works with long-term product cycles, some examples show how true that is. Take the Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion patent at USPTO as an example. The concept was revealed on November 20, 2019, at the LA Auto Show. On November 19, 2019, Volkswagen filed its patent, and it was granted on December 15, 2020.

The electric station wagon will be called ID.5, and it will be manufactured both in China and in the US, where Chattanooga production lines will start delivering it in 2022. Considering the Ford Fusion will become an electric station wagon, the future ID.5 will probably replace the VW Passat in the American market.

Right at the 2019 LA Auto Show, Volkswagen released all technical specifications for the ID. Space Vizzion: it is 4.96 meters (195.3 inches) long, 1.90 m (in) wide, 1.53 m (in) tall, has a wheelbase of 2.97 m (in), and a trunk of 586 liters (20,7 cubic feet). It carries four or five people, depending on the configuration: the luxurious one is for fewer passengers.

Based on the MEB platform, the electric station wagon has a 0.24 drag coefficient and uses 22-in wheels with 255/35 ZR 22 tires. For efficiency matters, we bet the production version will have smaller wheels and taller tires.

Being a more expensive EV, the ID.5 will have only the 82 kWh battery pack, which has 77 usable kWh. The WLTP range for the ID. Space Vizzion is 590 km (300 mi), achievable with the RWD derivative, with a 205 kW (275 hp) and 550 Nm (405.7 lb-ft) motor in the rear axle.

Although the AWD is certainly a little less efficient, it will have a 75 kW (101 hp) and 150 Nm (110.6 lb-ft) motor moving the front wheels. Combined, the two motors produce only 250 kW (335 hp) instead of the 280 kW a simple sum would suggest.

With an electronically limited top speed of 175 km/h (109 mph), the ID.5 Space Vizzion reaches 60 mph from zero in 5 seconds and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 s. When it needs energy, it can charge up to 150 kW (DC) and recover 80 percent of the charge in a depleted battery pack in 30 minutes. We doubt anyone will miss the Passat.

Source: USPTO via TopElectricSUV.com