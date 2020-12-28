A recent report via Automotive News suggests General Motors' CEO Mary Barra may have big plans for the upcoming CES event in January 2021. According to Bloomberg, people familiar with GM's future electric vehicle plans said Barra will showcase the automaker's EV efforts, as well as offer a peek at some its its future EVs at the event.

Barra is scheduled to provide a keynote speech at CES on January 12. Reports says she will feature the company's future tech to further prove GM's commitment to being a leader in electrification going forward. GM has already revealed its GMC Hummer EV and teased several other vehicles at a recent Barclays event, but perhaps the keynote speech at CES will be another way for Barra to help bring attention to the automaker's new direction.

Not long ago, GM was working against California's goals to go "gas free" by 2035. However, the automaker quickly changed its stance seemingly as soon as it became clear that Democrat Joe Biden – a huge supporter of clean energy – will likely take office as the next U.S. president. With Ford and Volkswagen now moving forward more rapidly, and more potential upcoming support for EVs, Barra would be wise to attract as much positive attention as possible to GM's efforts.

The reports say Barra plans to reveal a new video that highlights GM's battery technology, in addition to vehicles, including a Chevrolet electric pickup truck and various upcoming electric Cadillac models. GM President Mark Reuss is expected to make a speech as well, which will explain the automaker's EV strategy.

We've pointed out on several occasions that Wall Street appears to be all about electric cars. According to Automotive News, GM's shares have gone up to new highs since it has started further publicizing its EV future.

Does GM have what it takes to become a major player in the EV space? Will Barra reveal more upcoming electric vehicles that we're currently unaware of? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.