China is in the game again with a new, all-time monthly sales record of plug-in electric cars! We waited quite some time - almost two years - to see a result better than some 181,000 in December 2018.

According to EV Sales Blog, in November sales exceeded 198,000, at a massive growth rate of 138% year-over-year and the all-time high market share of 8.6% (7.2% BEVs). The overall car market expanded by 12% year-over-year.

All-electric car sales, which stand for four-fifths of total plug-ins, increased 134% year-over-year, while plug-in hybrids increased even more - by 164% year-over-year.

With one month to go, China is already above 1 million plug-in car sales (over 1,043,000) and the average market share is 5.9% (4.7% BEVs).

Plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2020

The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is #1 in China right now with 33,094 sales in November, and 85,766 year-to-date (the second best).

Tesla Model 3 also amazes with 21,606, including 21,604 MIC and two imported units. Tesla already sold 116,119 Model 3 in China this year, which makes it the best selling EV in 2020.

The next three best BEVs for the month were: Great Wall Ora R1 / Black Cat (9,463), BYD Han BEV (7,842) and Baojun E-Series (7,842).

In terms of volume YTD, SGMW joint-venture managed to capture 15% of the market, BYD 15%, while Tesla is at 12%.

