If you’ve been watching all the videos that we’ve posted showing the adventures of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta program and you want to try it out for yourself, just have a bit more patience, as you will soon be able to. According to a tweet Elon Musk posted recently, FSD will be made available through a subscription model starting in early 2021, even though it was initially expected to make its public debut before the end of 2020.

So it’s been pushed back a few months, but then again, this isn’t the kind of service that a manufacturer could offer in an unfinished, buggy state. This delay does mean Tesla still has testing and bug fixing to do, and based on what we’ve seen in some videos, that’s definitely the case, although FSD is already undeniably pretty impressive, even if it seems like it’s still far from foolproof.

And while Elon Musk did confirm FSD would be available through a monthly subscription model, he seems to prefer it if you buy it outright (for $10,000) as a permanent option on your vehicle (that has HW 3.0). His exacts words were

‘ I should say, it will still make sense to buy FSD as an option as in our view, buying FSD is an investment in the future. And we are confident that it is an investment that will pay off to the consumer — to the benefit of the consumer. In my opinion, buying FSD option is something people will not regret doing. ‘

Pricing for the monthly subscription has not been announced yet (don't expect it to be cheap), but it will surely work out to a lot less for those leasing their vehicle or looking to sell it soon. The subscription model also makes sense as a means for people to test out FSD before they commit to paying the full asking price to have it permanently enabled.