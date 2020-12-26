Italian company Prinoth has revealed two concept snow groomers - the battery-electric HUSKY eMOTION and hydrogen fuel cell LEITWOLF h2MOTION.

The HUSKY eMOTION is not the first all-electric vehicle of this type, but it's the lightest according to the manufacturer. It has a 190 kWh battery and a 200 kW electric motor. It is expected to work at maximum performance for three hours.

Prinoth HUSKY eMOTION specs:

Runtime: up to three hours

Battery power: 190 kWh

Max. motor power: 200 kW (270 HP)

Immediate max. torque from start: 1140 Nm

The much bigger LEITWOLF h2MOTION is the world's first hydrogen snow groomer. It's equipped with a 400 kW electric motor, more powerful than the diesel equivalent. The runtime is 4 hours.

Prinoth LEITWOLF h2MOTION specs:

Runtime: up to four hours

Drive: H2 fuel cell, electric motor

Max. motor power: 400 kW (544 HP)

Immediate max. torque from start: 2300 Nm

"PRINOTH starts a new era of slope preparation which will have a positive impact on the eco-balance of entire skiing areas. In recent years, ski resorts have been investing significant sums in sustainability concepts. Besides the focus on sustainable-energy generation and the increased use of regional resources, ecologically responsible slope management is a priority. The LEITWOLF h2MOTION will be displayed on December 20 and 21 at the Alta Badia Gran Risa ski slope, during the Ski World Cup races."

If you wonder who developed the first modern battery-electric snow groomer, here we have the answer. Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug unveiled its PistenBully 100 E model in 2019:

PistenBully 100 E PistenBully 100 E

The PistenBully 100 E has a run time of 2.5-3 hours using a 126 kWh battery, but then requires 6.5 hours recharge (at 3-phase power supply, we guess).