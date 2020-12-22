Here is a new, and probably the best so far, spy video of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric flagship (EV equivalent to the S-Class).

The video shows us a prototype with less camouflage - there is basically none on the roof and some camo-free rectangles on the hood/doors.

It will definitely be a sleek EV with possibly very strong specs, thanks to the new EVA platform.

Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany is almost ready to start production of the EQS in H1 2021.

Mercedes-Benz EQS at the Factory 56 plant in Sindelfingen, Germany Mercedes-Benz EQS at the Hedelfingen battery factory, Germany

The EQS is promised to exceed WLTP range of 700 km (435 miles) on a single charge, so we guess that it might get close to 350 miles under the EPA test cycle.