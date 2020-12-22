Volvo's first all-electric model, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, is just reaching the first customers in Europe, while the company is preparing to launch the second BEV.

The new model will be unveiled on March 2, 2021, according to Volvo, and this is probably when we will hear more details about it, as well as about the electrification strategy.

The only thing that we know now from Automotive News Europe is that the second model will be based on the CMA platform (just like the XC40 EV) and that it will have a "more streamlined body." Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson adds that it will be "a very good-looking car."

We guess that the second model might have something to do with the two Volvo concepts from 2016 - 40.1 and 40.2 - which was pointed out also by Automotive News Europe. The 40.1 looks like the XC40, while 40.2 clearly reminds us of the Polestar 2.

Volvo 40.1 concept Volvo 40.2 concept

Well, maybe the second Volvo electric car will simply be a Volvo-branded version of the Polestar 2? The company said that it will not be a new V40 at least.