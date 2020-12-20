DRIVEN, out of New Zealand, gathered up three top electric vehicles for what they call an "EV shootout drag race." However, simply pitting these three EVs against one another is just the beginning of their presentation. This is because the winner gets to face off against the Lamborghini Huracan in an epic electric versus gas-powered drag race battle.

Choosing the three EVs for this battle wasn't hard. They each picked one from the list of the most popular, "affordable" electric cars available in New Zealand today. The DRIVEN says it ended up with the cheapest current EV, the best looking, and one of the best selling. The cars include the MG ZS, Kia Niro EV, and Mini Cooper Electric Hardtop (SE).

Of the three initial electric vehicles, the Mini is the winner. So, it must race the Lambo, which is really kind of a joke. In fact, since they know exactly how the race is going to turn out before it even begins, the cameras cut out.

Instead of racing the Cooper SE against the Huracan, the guys decide to offer up a much more competitive electric candidate, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD. Needless to say, the Tesla isn't nearly quick enough to top the Lambo. How about a Model 3 Performance? We don't want to give it away here, but we will tell you that the latter matchup is much more even.

The video can't end without pitting the Huracan against one of the world's quickest EVs, which is also one of the quickest production cars ever made. How does the Lambo fare against the legendary Tesla Model S?

Watch the video to see all the matchups and winners. Then drop us a line in the comment section below.