As electric cars become more widely recognized, we've started hearing more and more about EV battery recycling. While some of the info has shed light on the positive impact of recycling, other reports have used the lack of battery recycling to discredit Tesla and other automakers producing EVs. More specifically, they're suggesting once again that electric cars are bad for the environment.

What if a major EV maker could come forward and prove its battery recycling efforts, and even use recycled battery packs in its vehicles? That's precisely what it appears Tesla has plans to do. Recent rumors are pointing to upcoming Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with battery packs made of recycled materials.

Bill Wright (@BillWri90307793) put out an interesting teaser about a week ago. It didn't actually reveal anything, and it wasn't even Tesla-related. Instead, it showed a rocket launch and told people to buckle their seat belts. Clearly, it was suggesting some major announcement, and it got Tesla fans and followers to start guessing and placing their bets.

Fast-forward to nine days later (today), and Wright has marked a Reflex Research tweet with a bullseye emoji. However, the tweet offered two suggestions. One was the possibility of the Model Y Standard Range Plus coming to market, and the other was the potential for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from recycled materials.

Wright later confirmed the rumor about Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory, its recycling efforts, and the possibility of upcoming Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with recycled battery packs. If Tesla can pull this off, it would be yet another major accomplishment, as well as an edge over traditional automakers. This rumor makes sense since CEO Elon Musk did mention it during the Battery Day presentation.

According to Teslarati, Musk commented that Tesla is "starting (its) pilot full-scale recycling factory next quarter at Giga Nevada.” Battery recycling isn't only necessary for the environment, but it could also help Tesla cut costs even further.

Wright replied to another tweet confirming that the source of the recycled materials is "scrappage from existing GF1 production."

This is a developing story. When and if more official details are revealed, we'll update this article or provide another. In the meantime, your thoughts?