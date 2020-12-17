Lucid Motors today announced the opening of its newest retail location, the Lucid Studio in Miami at Brickell City Centre, will take place on Saturday, December 19. This location is the first of many Lucid Studios that will open on the East Coast of the United States over the next year.

Soon thereafter, an additional location will open at the West Palm Beach Studio at Rosemary Square, in January of 2021. All Lucid Studios are designed to give customers the opportunity to experience Lucid’s advanced electric vehicle technology and reserve their own Lucid Air all-electric sedan.

Lucid Studio Miami

Lucid's lineup includes the Lucid Air Pure, a well-equipped model available from $77,400, the Lucid Air Touring, which starts at $95,000, and the Lucid Air Grand Touring that starts at $139,000.

The first available Lucid Air model will be the limited production Dream Edition, which starts at $169,000. The Dream Edition features a driving range up to 503 miles, and sports a 1080 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain and a quarter-mile time of 9.9 seconds. Lucid Air production begins in Spring 2021 at the newly completed Lucid Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The Lucid Air lineup:

Lucid Air Model Cost (pre-incentives) When Available Driving Range Lucid Air Pure $77,400 Early 2022 406 miles (est) Lucid Air Touring $95,000 Late 2021 406 miles (est) Lucid Air Grand Touring $139,000 Summer 2021 517 miles (est) Lucid Air Dream Edition $169,000 Spring 2021 503 miles (est)



“The opening of our first East Coast Studio in Miami signifies a remarkable milestone for Lucid, marking the expansion of our retail network across the United States and introducing Lucid to an ever-growing audience. Our first product, Lucid Air, a true luxury EV, is setting new standards in power, efficiency, comfort and range. I’m confident that these attributes will resonate with Floridians attracted to the benefits a state-of-the-art EV can have upon their family, their community, and indeed, the world.” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally-oriented luxury experience. Lucid explains that by supporting every phase of the customer journey, its Studios allow customers to experience the brand and its products in a location that underscores the company’s unique design aesthetic.

From the press release:

Exploring a Lucid Studio, visitors will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air, along with the materials used in the interior, with an elevated digital experience. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid’s Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to allow seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to the exterior color.

More Lucid Studios To Come

These newest Studios in South Florida are just two of a network of 20 locations set to open throughout North America by the end of 2021. Other Studio locations will include New York City, Boston, the D.C. Metro, Chicago, and multiple California locations.

Thinking about getting yourself a Lucid Air? Reservations are open for customers in the US and Canada, as well as in select countries in Europe and the Middle East. Those interested can reserve the limited-production Dream Edition with a $7,500 refundable deposit from the Lucid Motors website. The Touring and Grand Touring models require a $1,000 deposit, and the Air Pure can be reserved with only a $300 deposit.