We truly impressed with this latest video from the Battery Life YouTube channel. Clearly, they're doing very nice work. If you could ask just one question about the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4, what would it be? For us, and especially those on our team who are currently dealing with winter weather, we'd ask how much energy the electric SUV consumes in the cold. More specifically, how's the range in cold temps at high speeds?

The VW ID.4 is a compact electric crossover SUV that will compete with vehicles like the Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's the first of Volkswagen's family of all-new electric vehicles to come to our shores. Battery Life tests the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Max at 110 and 130 km/h. For our U.S. folks, that's about 70 to 80 mph.

Battery Life drives the ID.4 with the heat on. It's wet outside, and the temperature is about 1° Celsius (34° Fahrenheit), so just above freezing. He does two rounds on the highway to get an idea of the change in consumption as the speed increases.

According to official EPA estimates, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 has 250 miles of range. As far as efficiency is concerned, the EPA specifies 97 MPGe and 35kWh/100 miles. In real-world testing, Battery Life gets a calculated range of 254 to 311 km (158 to 193 miles). It's hard to keep track of the consumption, though he does stop and reveal it from time to time. It appears to fluctuate widely, from around 22 to 32kWh per 100 kilometers.

Keep in mind, this is not how we do range testing at InsideEVs since we don’t know how accurate the guess-o-meter is. That’s why we run the cars until they die in our 70mph range test because not only do we test for efficiency, but we also test for actual usable battery capacity.

Watch the video for a better understanding of the most important information. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below. We'd also love to know if you're considering buying an ID.4.