BYD delivers 246 eBuses to Keolis in the Netherlands

BYD has just delivered the initial part of 246 all-electric buses to Keolis in the Netherlands, as part of the Europe’s largest ever electric bus order (total of 259 vehicles - 8.7 m, 12 m and 13 m long) from December 2019.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, which operates also two assembly facilities in Europe (one in Hungary and one in France), all of the buses are ready to use CCS Combo DC fast chargers, as well as panto up charging system (with a roof-mounted pantograph).

"The Keolis fleet comprises BYD’s 12-metre and 13-metre eBus models. The 13-metre model benefits from BYD’s new upgraded battery technology to provide extended range and ‘city-to-city’ capability. The majority of the Keolis order – 206 vehicles – is made up of BYD’s best-selling 12-metre model."

The buses entered service on 13th December on routes in Zwolle, Apeldoorn, Ede, Dedemsvaart, Vaassen, Harderwijk, and Deventer in the country’s IJssel-Vecht region. The remaining 13 buses to be delivered in Spring 2021.

It's pretty cool to see so big fleet on the road and hopefully more EVs will be ordered also by other transit agencies.

"All vehicles are equipped with ambient lighting, USB charger ports and soundproof floor cover. In addition, the 13-metre models boast seats with the MMC (Multimedia Control) to offer unparalleled passenger convenience, including a reading light, a phone holder and a folding tray. Safety and driver comfort are also boosted with bird-eye-view cameras providing the driver with a 360o view of the bus; plus an electric driver’s seat with memory card stores seat positions for multiple drivers and allows quick and easy automatic adjustment."

