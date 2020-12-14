Kamaz, together with the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU), has developed a new, three-door four-seat small city electric car - the Kama-1, which in theory could enter production.

The work on this project started in December 2018 and its current status is "an industrial pre-production model."

The Kama-1 turns out to be equipped quite well, as it has a 33 kWh battery for up to 250 km (155 miles) and an 80 kW electric motor, which allows accelerating from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds.

It has LED lights (front and rear), relatively high ground clearance to handle "difficult road sections" in Russia. Inside we can find a nine-inch infotainment display. According to the press release, it even has a level 3 assistance system.

Time will tell whether Russia really launches such a product - for sure it would not be easy, but the switch to electric cars actually opens new opportunities for the industry that were not available before.

Kama-1 specs: