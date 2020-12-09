Well-known amateur Tesla hacker green (@greentheonly) is at it again. This time, he's deep inside Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software settings. The details may wow you as he's taken many screenshots and even recorded videos of the developer tools, as well as footage of the tools in action while driving the Tesla.

It's likely only a matter of time before Tesla shuts this access down, as it has with many similar software hacks. However, for the time being, we can learn a lot from the developer settings for Tesla's FSD Beta software.

As you can clearly see here, there are a ton of settings. Moreover, you can see which settings are turned on by default and which other settings are available. As Tesla works to improve its Full Self-Driving Beta technology by testing it with actual owners, it's interesting to see what the software developers save access to.

As expected, green "plays" with the newfound developer mode, not only to learn it for himself, but also to share as much as he can. Chances are, he won't have access to this for very long, so it's nice to have it all documented on social media. We especially appreciate the videos.

As Tesla improves the technology, it plans to release the features to more and more drivers over time. If it can improve drastically over a short time with just a few people testing, it would seem it could improve exponentially over the long term with thousands of people using it on public roads.

With the said, it's important to note here, this has never been done before. Tesla is testing a semi-autonomous driving feature, with a goal of full autonomy, on public roads with amateur drivers.

While this may turn out to be the best way to test and improve such technology, it's critical that testers, and eventually all Tesla owners with the feature, pay close attention, keep their hands on the wheel, and remain ready to engage at a moment's notice.

