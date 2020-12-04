The Japanese plug-in hybrid has carried on with the same specs though. However, some slight improvements were made.
Subaru announced the 2021 model year of its sole plug-in hybrid model in the U.S. - the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid - which is kind of a compliance car, based on Toyota's PHEV tech.
The 2021 version will start at $35,345 ($200 more than previously), as the destination charge also increased a little bit, the final effective price (after deducting federal tax credit) is $31,893.
"Priced at $35,345, the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid is the most efficient version of the versatile compact SUV, delivering an EPA-rated 35 MPG/90 MPGe and 480-mile total range. Offered in a single trim with an option package, the Crosstrek Hybrid will arrive in Subaru retailers this winter."
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
|$35,345
|+$1,050
|$4,502
|$31,893
The additional $2,500 package includes a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom, and Harman Kardon 8-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier.
Unfortunately, there are no changes to the EV specs, which means that that the car will still offer just 17 miles (27 km) of combined all-electric EPA range, using its 8.8 kWh battery (5.5 kWh usable).
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
|AWD
|8.8
|17 mi
(27 km)
|480 mi
(772 km)
However, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid has received several improvements, including new front fascia design and upgraded suspension for improved ride, handling and steering response:
"The 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid receives a redesigned front bumper and fog light trim. Also updated is the hexagonal grille featuring a silver metallic wing with blue accent. The compact SUV’s suspension has been retuned, featuring coils and dampers optimized for better ride, handling, and steering response."
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs:
- 8.8 kWh battery (5.5 kWh usable), 25.0 Ah; 351.5V
- all-electric range of 17 miles (27 km) (EV mode up to 65 mph); total range: 480 miles (772 km)
- 0-60 mph in around 9-10 seconds
- Towing capacity: 1,000 lb. (class 1); 100-lb. tongue capacity
- System output: 148hp from 2.0L engine (137hp @ 5,600 rpm), Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) and two electric motor-generators: MG1 Operates as power generator to charge and maintain the high-voltage hybrid battery. MG1 is also the starter motor and generator for the gasoline engine. MG2 supplies electrical drivetrain power output for the hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) driving modes. Also provides charging for the high-voltage hybrid battery during regenerative braking. MG2 output: 118.0 HP / 148.9 lb-ft of torque, 0-1,500 rpm.
- all-wheel drive
- charging time: around 2 hours at 3.3 kW (240 V)
- Curb weight: 3,726 lb (1,690 kg)
