Subaru announced the 2021 model year of its sole plug-in hybrid model in the U.S. - the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid - which is kind of a compliance car, based on Toyota's PHEV tech.

The 2021 version will start at $35,345 ($200 more than previously), as the destination charge also increased a little bit, the final effective price (after deducting federal tax credit) is $31,893.

"Priced at $35,345, the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid is the most efficient version of the versatile compact SUV, delivering an EPA-rated 35 MPG/90 MPGe and 480-mile total range. Offered in a single trim with an option package, the Crosstrek Hybrid will arrive in Subaru retailers this winter."

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid $35,345 +$1,050 $4,502 $31,893

The additional $2,500 package includes a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom, and Harman Kardon 8-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier.

Unfortunately, there are no changes to the EV specs, which means that that the car will still offer just 17 miles (27 km) of combined all-electric EPA range, using its 8.8 kWh battery (5.5 kWh usable).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid AWD 8.8 17 mi

(27 km) 480 mi

(772 km)

However, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid has received several improvements, including new front fascia design and upgraded suspension for improved ride, handling and steering response:

"The 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid receives a redesigned front bumper and fog light trim. Also updated is the hexagonal grille featuring a silver metallic wing with blue accent. The compact SUV’s suspension has been retuned, featuring coils and dampers optimized for better ride, handling, and steering response."

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (2021)

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs: