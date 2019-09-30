Toyota took another step in its strategy of building a broad Japanese automotive alliance, by deepening partnership with the 10-times smaller Subaru.

Toyota has been working with Subaru on various projects since 2005 when it acquired 9.5% of the company (Fuji Heavy Industries at the time). Since then, the share increased to 16.83% and through a new agreement Toyota will buy at least 3.17% to get a minimum of 20% of Subaru, which will become an affiliated company of Toyota. Subaru will repay the same, by acquiring Toyota shares for 80 billion yen ($740.8 million) - the amount necessary for Toyota to acquire Subaru shares.

According to Subaru, the company will remain independent, but there is no shortage of analysts that already forecast that at some point in the future, Subaru will become a fully owned subsidiary of Toyota. The "mega Toyota", which might swallow Mazda, Suzuki and Yamaha too, will be a huge player in the overall automotive market.

Earlier this year, Toyota and Subaru already agreed to:

jointly develop a platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) using Subaru's AWD technologies and Toyota's vehicle electrification technologies

using Subaru's AWD technologies and Toyota's vehicle electrification technologies jointly develop a BEV model (an all-electric medium-size SUV)

The latest deal includes also the expansion of the use of Toyota hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in Subaru models. Subaru already offers Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in the U.S., which uses the Toyota Prius Prime electric powertrain.

Details of business activities in the new alliance In pursuit of making ever-better cars beyond that achieved thus far by Toyota and Subaru Bringing together both companies' strengths to jointly develop all-wheel-drive models that offer the ultimate sensation in all-wheel driving

Joint development of the next-generation Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ Expansion of the scope of partnership to survive this once-in-a-century period of profound transformation Following the Crosstrek Hybrid * , expanding use of the Toyota Hybrid System in other Subaru models

, expanding use of the Toyota Hybrid System in other Subaru models Cooperation in the domain of connected vehicles and technical collaboration in the field of autonomous driving *Currently available only in the North American market. (Crosstrek is the North American model name of Subaru XV.)

It's hard to imagine that the two would split their ways after such a deep partnership in the latest technological advancement.

