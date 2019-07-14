Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, the first Subaru with a plug-in option that you can actually buy in the U.S. (some ZEV states at least), was recently tested by Driven Car Reviews' Tom Voelk.

The Japanese manufacturer so far hasn't shown much interest in all-electric or plug-in hybrid cars and also the current approach is nothing more than compliance.

So far, sales are estimated at just 261 after five months, which places Crosstrek Hybrid in the lower part of the sales table.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is equipped with Toyota Prius Prime tech, including an 8.8 kWh lithium-ion battery for 17 miles (27 km) of EPA all-electric range. Subaru decided to keep the mechanical all-wheel-drive system to not increase costs on developing a separate rear drive unit.

For those looking for a PHEV capable of some adventures from time to time it could be an interesting model. And it's quicker than the regular version. The drawback is compromised trunk space and a higher price tag of $35,970 ($31,468 after deducting federal tax credit).

Video Description via Driven Car Reviews on YouTube: Driven! The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid It’s a Subaru first! A car with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and an electric charge port. The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid gets a little help from Toyota’s parts bin, but remains true to Subie dynamics. Tom Voelk reviews the pluses and minuses of this hybrid system. Some buyers will want more pure EV range and others will need the full capacity of the standard Crosstrek trunk. But this plug-in hybrid works well for the right owners.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid specs: