The new lockdown restrictions severely affected the British car market in November, which shrunk by 27.4% year-over-year to 113,781 new registrations.

On the plug-in front, however, sales are booming, reaching the second-highest monthly volume ever and the third-highest market share ever (only April and May were better due to closed showrooms).

In total, 18,062 new passenger car registrations were noted (up 100% year-over-year). The market share was 15.9%!

After 11 months, registrations exceeded 144,000 (up 127% year-over-year), which is 9.6% of the total market.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – November 2020

BEVs: 10,345 (up 122% year-over-year) at market share of 9.1%

(up 122% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 7,717 (up 77% year-over-year) at market share of 6.8%

(up 77% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 18,062 (up 100% year-over-year) at market share of over 15.9%

Sales YTD:

BEVs: 86,291 (up 162% year-over-year) - market share of 5.8%

(up 162% year-over-year) - market share of PHEVs: 57,769 (up 89% year-over-year)- market share of 3.9%

(up 89% year-over-year)- market share of Total: 144,060 (up 127% year-over-year) - market share of 9.6%

More details, including also other types:

Top models

The detailed stats for plug-in models are not available, but overall, many of the top-selling cars are available in plug-in versions: