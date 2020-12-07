Close to one in six new passenger cars is a plug-in.
The new lockdown restrictions severely affected the British car market in November, which shrunk by 27.4% year-over-year to 113,781 new registrations.
On the plug-in front, however, sales are booming, reaching the second-highest monthly volume ever and the third-highest market share ever (only April and May were better due to closed showrooms).
In total, 18,062 new passenger car registrations were noted (up 100% year-over-year). The market share was 15.9%!
After 11 months, registrations exceeded 144,000 (up 127% year-over-year), which is 9.6% of the total market.
Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – November 2020
- BEVs: 10,345 (up 122% year-over-year) at market share of 9.1%
- PHEVs: 7,717 (up 77% year-over-year) at market share of 6.8%
- Total: 18,062 (up 100% year-over-year) at market share of over 15.9%
Sales YTD:
- BEVs: 86,291 (up 162% year-over-year) - market share of 5.8%
- PHEVs: 57,769 (up 89% year-over-year)- market share of 3.9%
- Total: 144,060 (up 127% year-over-year) - market share of 9.6%
More details, including also other types:
Top models
The detailed stats for plug-in models are not available, but overall, many of the top-selling cars are available in plug-in versions:
Source: SMMT
