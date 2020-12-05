Xpeng is enjoying a huge increase of electric car sales in China since the company introduced its new P7 model.

In November, the company sold 4,224 EVs, which is 342% more than a year ago. Part of the reason is, of course, that a year ago sales were low, but it's really quite a boost.

Xpeng P7: 2,732 (11,371 YTD, since June)

2,732 (11,371 YTD, since June) Xpeng G3: 1,492 (9,970 YTD)

Xpeng P7 (left) and Xpeng G3 (right)

During the past 11 months of this year, Xpeng sold a total of 21,341 electric cars (up 87% year-over-year).

Time will tell whether the momentum will be maintained over a longer time to allow a significant expansion in China, as well as to Europe.