Volkswagen will launch a larger seven-seater electric crossover based on the same MEB platform as the recently launched ID.4 and it’s going to be called the ID.6. In terms of its look, we don’t expect it to be too different from the ID.4, although you will be very easily be able to tell them apart, because the ID.6 has a much longer wheelbase and different proportions as a result.

Our spies recently snapped what appears to be a quite finished ID.6 prototype cold weather testing. Most of the vehicle is visible - there is minimal camouflage on the body - but the front fascia has been disguised to look like the front of a Peugeot 5008 people carrier. However, underneath the Peugeot mask, we can see this prototype has what appear to be production lights.

The rear lights also appear to be the ones we’ll see on the production version, but VW has applied some camouflage to them, so we can’t see them in their entirety - there might even be a full light bar hiding under the black camo applied to the trim piece that links the two rear light clusters.

In terms of specs, we believe the ID.6 will be very similar to the ID.4, although with the extended wheelbase, it could theoretically accommodate a larger battery pack. Base versions will be rear-wheel drive-only, while more expensive ones will feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive system.

The ID.6 will go head to head with the likes of the Tesla Model X, and since it will most likely undercut it in terms of price (and still offer the same number of seats), it might upset the Tesla’s domination of the seven-seat electric SUV/crossover market. Expect to see it debut sometime in 2021.