Despite seeing strong growth of plug-in electric car sales in Europe, where Hyundai sells the bulk of its plug-ins, the company's global result in October was actually noticeably lower than a year ago (however still one of the best in history).

In total, the company reports sales of 7,939 plug-ins (down 11% year-over-year), which represents 5.0% of the total volume. The overall sales of Hyundai also declined - by 6.7% year-over-year to 159,899.

We guess that the results will improve soon to a new record, especially if the new Kona Electric will be well received and if the company will solve battery issues in Kona Electric produced between September 2017 and March 2020 to keep customers happy.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – October 2020

Sales by powertrain type:

The main focus is on BEVs:

BEVs: 7,173 (down 5.1%)

(down 5.1%) PHEVs: 766 (down 43.8%)

(down 43.8%) Total plug-ins: 7,939 (down 11%)

(down 11%) FCVs: 673 (up 0.6%)

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 673 sales (5,947 YTD), mostly in South Korea (640 and 5,088 YTD).