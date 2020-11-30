The Fast Lane Car pits the silent Tesla Model Y Performance against the noisy, gas-guzzling Dodge Durango Hellcat. Can these SUVs achieve their official zero-to-60-mph times? What happens when they compete in the quarter-mile?

You may remember when Dodge told the world that its Challenger Demon was the fastest production car in the world. However, a disclaimer from the automaker seemed to admit that it wasn't actually as quick as the Tesla Model S. Dodge promoted its muscle car as the fastest car in the world, though in smaller letters it noted, "excluding electric vehicles."

Now, we have a similar rivalry developing. While the Tesla Model Y Performance is actually Tesla's "slowest" performance model, it's one of the quickest electric crossovers you can buy. Likewise, few SUVs can beat the Dodge Durango Hellcat's crazy acceleration.

According to Tesla and Dodge, these SUVs are equally matched based on their official zero-to-60-mph times. Either vehicle should get you to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. However, as we've seen in the past, while Tesla's vehicles often dominate off the line and over shorter distances, gas-powered vehicles like the Durango can prove an edge over longer passes and at higher speeds.

Keep in mind, the Model Y isn't Tesla's quickest SUV. For some more dominant competition, we'd suggest pitting the Durango Hellcat against the Model X Performance, with its 2.6-second 0-60mph time. However, the Model X Performance will set you back $100,000. The Durango Hellcat isn't cheap either, with a starting price north of $80,000. Meanwhile, you can pick up a Model Y Performance for $60K.

Place your bets on which SUV wins the real-world 0-60 battle, as well as which SUV is the overall acceleration champ. Check out the video for the results. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment below.