The work at Tesla Giga Austin in Texas progresses quickly and within just a few days, the number of concrete columns has increased from one to seven.

According to the invaluable video reports from Joe Tegtmeyer, in total there will be 48 columns at the stamping facility, arranged as ion the visualisation below. The red elements are the expected bridge cranes.

Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer) Tesla Giga Austin (source: Joe Tegtmeyer)

The second biggest thing that we can note is that Tesla started to build the second floor of the steel structure (right image below).

Overall, the construction moves forward everywhere we look. There are tons of new foundations, some bigger than others. We guess that within a few more weeks the buildings will start to take shape.

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:

