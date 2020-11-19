As Tesla works to ramp up pilot production of battery cells on a small scale in Fremont, California, it's also looking at the much larger picture in Germany. According to a report on Electrek, the Silicon Valley automaker has already started hiring for its first "full-scale" battery production factory, which will be located at the company's upcoming Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany.

Tesla has put together an in-house battery design and production center near its Fremont factory. As we previously reported, it appears there is a lot of activity at the "Roadrunner" facility. The goal is to produce Tesla's new 4680 battery cells, which the company revealed at its Battery Day event a few months ago.

Now, according to sources familiar with the matter, Tesla is said to be making plans to implement such a facility at a much larger scale at Gigafactories in Berlin, China, and Texas. Reports point to the battery factory in Berlin being the first to launch. While we have no way of knowing for sure exactly how this will all play out, Tesla is already hiring for the upcoming project.

SVP, Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla Drew Baglino recently posted the following on LinkedIn:

“Accelerate the transition to sustainable energy by joining Tesla’s cell manufacturing effort in Berlin, recruiting for leadership positions now.” The company is looking to hire a Cell Manufacturing Operational Leader, Cell Shop Senior Leader, and Manufacturing Engineering Manager, Cells.

In addition to this report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that he's looking to hire "25 guns" for the Berlin factory as well.

Tesla hasn't provided more details, but it appears the goal is to have the battery factory in Berlin functional at the same time as the automotive production facility, which only makes sense. Tesla plans to have Giga-Berlin ready by next summer. The factory will produce the Model Y crossover with Tesla's upcoming 4680 cells and a structural battery pack.