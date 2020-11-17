If you follow InsideEVs, or you're just an avid Tesla fan, you've probably heard of the Hacksmith Tesla Cybertruck clone. It's one of many working Cybertruck replicas, though it's unique in that it's a half-scale clone and it's fully electric.

When the Tesla Cybertruck was revealed, several people quickly took to making clones. Some were just display models, others were built on a gas-powered chassis, and others were constructed from the ground up. We've been paying close attention to the Hacksmith creation since it's electric, drivable, and surprisingly capable. As promised, the tiny electric pickup truck was actually able to pull a Ford F-150.

The Tesla Cybertruck isn't like anything we've seen before. However, it does take design cues from the DeLorean. For our younger audience, check out the movie Back to the Future and you'll understand. At any rate, the guys over at Hacksmith found it fitting to drag race their miniature Cybertruck against a DeLorean.

In addition to the race, we get to see the Cybertruck model attempt some donuts and tow a large trailer. Sadly, the baby Tesla breaks down right after the race. In fact, it actually gets the jump on the DeLorean and then seems to immediately lose power. Fortunately, the Hacksmith team is able to fix it, but they don't run a rematch against the DeLorean.

It's important to note here that we think this is a really unique and creative project. Hacksmith spent some $50,000 to produce the half-scale Cybertruck clone. For what it is, it's pretty impressive. However, it's clear that the guys at Hacksmith are much more about having fun and making people laugh than they are about producing a true drag-racing pickup truck. With endless capital and resources, perhaps it would be a different story. They estimate it cost Tesla about $1 million to produce the Cybertruck prototype.

With that said, we can't wait to see what the real Tesla Cybertruck is capable of. Will it blow away the competition? Scroll down and leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.