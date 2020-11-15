The all-new Mazda MX-30 has received the top 5-star score in the latest safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP.

While the occupant safety is quite high, the MX-30 does not shine in terms of active safety features to avoid collisions.

"Mazda joins the growing list of debutant EVs with its new electric MX-30. Naturally, the CX-30 based MX-30 is heavier than its combustion-engined sister, but still delivers an impressive 91 percent for adult occupant protection, thanks to its compatible front-end structure and new far-side restraints. However, the MX-30 disappoints on its vulnerable road users’ collision avoidance capabilities, showing mediocre test performance and lacking more advanced functionalities, such as turn-across-path intervention."

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 91 percent (top results in Euro NCAP 2020 tests, slightly higher than ID.3)

Child Occupant - 87 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 68 percent

Safety Assist - 73 percent

From Mazda: "Achieving maximum points in the lateral impact tests, the MX-30 also scored full marks for crash test performance based on six and ten-year old children for both frontal and lateral impact. The MX-30 is the first Mazda to achieve an overall five-star rating under the new more stringent 2020 Euro NCAP crashworthiness rating regime. The 2020 testing introduces new tests to enhance assessment of occupant protection and post-crash protection, plus promote the latest in advanced driver assistance active safety technology."

Let's take a look at the images

Full width rigid barrier test at barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph):

Mazda MX-30 - Full Width Rigid Barrier test takes place at 50 kmh Mazda MX-30 after Full Width Rigid Barrier test. Full Width Rigid Barrier test takes place at 50 kmh

Mobile progressive deformable barrier test, 50 percent of the width of the car strikes an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph):

Mazda MX-30 - Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier test 2020 Mazda MX-30 after Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier test

Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (19.9 mph):

Mazda MX-30 - Side Pole test 2020 Mazda MX-30 - Side Pole test 2020 - after crash

Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph):

Mazda MX-30 - Side Mobile Barrier test 2020 Mazda MX-30 - Side Mobile Barrier test 2020 - after crash

A quick look inside, where the central airbag separates driver and front passenger:

Mazda MX-30 - Far-Side impact test 2020 Mazda MX-30 - Far-Side impact test 2020 - after crash

Gallery: Euro NCAP Crash & Safety Tests of Mazda MX-30 2020