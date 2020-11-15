But it could do better in Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist categories.
The all-new Mazda MX-30 has received the top 5-star score in the latest safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP.
While the occupant safety is quite high, the MX-30 does not shine in terms of active safety features to avoid collisions.
"Mazda joins the growing list of debutant EVs with its new electric MX-30. Naturally, the CX-30 based MX-30 is heavier than its combustion-engined sister, but still delivers an impressive 91 percent for adult occupant protection, thanks to its compatible front-end structure and new far-side restraints. However, the MX-30 disappoints on its vulnerable road users’ collision avoidance capabilities, showing mediocre test performance and lacking more advanced functionalities, such as turn-across-path intervention."
Here are the detailed results:
- Adult Occupant - 91 percent (top results in Euro NCAP 2020 tests, slightly higher than ID.3)
- Child Occupant - 87 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 68 percent
- Safety Assist - 73 percent
From Mazda: "Achieving maximum points in the lateral impact tests, the MX-30 also scored full marks for crash test performance based on six and ten-year old children for both frontal and lateral impact. The MX-30 is the first Mazda to achieve an overall five-star rating under the new more stringent 2020 Euro NCAP crashworthiness rating regime. The 2020 testing introduces new tests to enhance assessment of occupant protection and post-crash protection, plus promote the latest in advanced driver assistance active safety technology."
Let's take a look at the images
Full width rigid barrier test at barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph):
Mobile progressive deformable barrier test, 50 percent of the width of the car strikes an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph):
Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (19.9 mph):
Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph):
A quick look inside, where the central airbag separates driver and front passenger:
Gallery: Euro NCAP Crash & Safety Tests of Mazda MX-30 2020
Source: Euro NCAP
About this article