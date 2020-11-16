Impressive plug-in electric car registration numbers come from France for the month of October, despite the overall market going down by 10% year-over-year.

The total number of registrations more than tripled, just like in September, to 21,199 (up 198% year-over-year). Passenger plug-in electric cars noted a market share of about 11.8%!

All-electric car sales are growing strong, but those massive growth results are caused mostly by plug-in hybrids, as they slightly exceeded BEVs, growing 5-fold year-over-year.

October 2020:

Passenger BEVs: 10,043 (up 129%)

(up 129%) Passenger PHEVs: 10,214 (up 399%)

(up 399%) Light commercial BEVs: 940 (up 36%)

(up 36%) Total plug-ins: 21,199 (up 198%)

Plug-in car sales in France – October 2020

Sales year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 80,609 (up 132%)

(up 132%) Passenger PHEVs: 50,681 (up 267%)

(up 267%) Light commercial BEVs: 6,497 (down 3%)

(down 3%) Total plug-ins: 137,787 (up 149%)

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

While the Renault ZOE is in its usual first place (2,507 and 28,487 YTD), its closest competitor, the Peugeot e-208, was actually not that far behind (1,988 and 14,140 YTD).

Other BEVs are in the hundreds, at best. We see 688 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) and 688 of the all-new Renault Twingo Z.E., followed by 627 Hyundai Kona Electric and 524 Volkswagen ID.3. No Tesla Model 3 in the top this time.

A big splash was made by the Renault Captur E-TECH PHEV - 1,693! The Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV (926) also did pretty well.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: