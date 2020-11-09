In recent days, Tesla launched its 20,000th Supercharging stall, which means also that the total number of stations (globally) exceeded 2,220 (assuming 9.0 stalls per station, on average).

Since the company has introduced the Supercharging network in 2012 to support Tesla Model S introduction, its fast-charging approach has become the golden standard for long-distance EV travel. No other brand offered dense, strategically deployed, reliable, easy to use and high-power charging network, although gradually other networks are now also catching up (we will not dig into the detailed comparison in this particular post though).

Over the past few years, the growth of new Superchargers installation was more or less linear, although it seems that this year, the rate is improving noticeably year-over-year. The number of new stations and stalls should be record-breaking.

An important aspect is that expansion is not only in the dimension of number of stations or stalls per station, but also in terms of power. The new V3 Superchargers are rated at up to 250 kW, compared to 150 kW in the case of the V2 (initially they were around 120 kW).

Since Summer 2020, newly produced Model S/X, just like Model 3/Y, can utilize at least for a short time at low state-of-charge, the full peak power of 250 kW.

