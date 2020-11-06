According to reports from China, sales of the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - currently the top selling EV in the country by volume - further improved in October.

Moneyball shows 23,762 units (wholesale shipments, as we understand), compared to 20,150 in September, which translated into 14,495 sales in the end. If the proportion does not change, in October we will see close to 20,000 sales. We are really curious about the final result.

This is a level at which even the MIC Tesla Model 3 has no chance of keeping up. The Chinese customers really want a tiny, affordable (roughly $4,500) vehicle to drive in its megacities.

If nothing will change, the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture soon will become one of the top EV makers - it's already at almost 30,000 wholesale shipments in October.

In the U.S., the role of such a vehicle - to some degree - may be played the Kandi K27, although first it has to be purchased at $17,499 and then there is a potential to reduce the cost to as low as $5,999.

But would U.S. drivers really would like to switch to the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, if it would be available for several thousand dollars (even without any incentives)?