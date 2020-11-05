Mercedes-Benz is going to have quite an extensive range of EQ-badged electric models within the next few years. It will have both sedans and crossovers/SUVs, and even a van-based people carrier (the EQV) or an all-electric version of the G-Class off-roader - there will be at least six such models launched by 2022 - 2023, and the EQE sedan spotted in this video by walkoARTvideos, will be one of the more sensible options.

It will still be luxurious and packed with tech, but it won’t be quite as fancy as the larger EQS. Mercedes will build it on the same modular MEA platform that it will use to underpin most EQ-branded models (except for the smaller EQA and EQB, as well as the EQV and the rumored EQG).

We currently don’t have any information regarding its technical specifications, but the EQE is expected to be revealed towards the end of 2021 and go on sale early in 2022. It will cost from around $65,000, offer around 400 horsepower and probably inherit the EQC SUV’s 93.2 kWh battery pack.

Mercedes only has two EQ vehicles currently out: the EQV people mover and the EQC SUV. We drove the latter and found it to be a remarkably good luxury car, although it still can’t match the best in class for performance or range. However, it was still a great experience and it made us have high expectations of the brand’s dedicated upcoming electric models.