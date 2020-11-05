Porsche will launch the slightly raised, wagon version of the Taycan before its reveal in early 2021, but you don’t have to wait until then to see it. This latest batch of photos from our spies show the vehicle completely without camouflage, if you don’t count the fake horizontal LED daytime running lights on the front bumper.

The last time we saw the Taycan Cross Turismo, it still had some camouflage around the rear light clusters. But that’s gone now and we can finally see (and appreciate) the shape of the rear end.

Wagon lovers are really going to love the look of the Cross Turismo, because while it is very obviously an estate car, it is still sporty looking, with more of a shooting brake/fastback design. It will also have more cargo carrying capacity than the sedan, which only has 366 liters (12.9 cubic-feet), less than the similar size Tesla Model S (which is actually a hatchback, not a sedan).

We expect that the extra weight of the wagon body and the extra drag caused by the taller ride height will have a negative effect on range and performance, but since the Taycan Cross Turismo will be offered with the same potent powertrains as the sedan, you won’t really notice the difference.

We are also curious how the raised suspension will affect the now legendary handing of the Taycan - it surely can’t be as agile as the lower sedan, but then again, this is Porsche, a manufacturer that can even make SUVs handle way better than they have any right to.