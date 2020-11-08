Neoen announced that by the end of 2021 itwill build another huge battery energy storage system (ESS) in Australia, using batteries from Tesla.

The latest project is 300 MW / 450 MWh Victorian Big Battery that will be located next to Moorabool Terminal Station in Geelong.

The scale of this ESS is more than two times bigger than the previous world's largest Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia - 150 MW / 193.5 MWh after expansion. However, it's not the biggest new ESS under construction - for example, Tesla is installing 730 MWh system in Moss Landing, California.

The Victorian Big Battery will consist of Tesla Megapacks - as each one is rated at 3 MWh, we assume that 150 units will be installed at the site.

Tesla Megapack

According to Neoen, the project is possible thanks to a 250 MW grid services contract with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).