Diesel cars were once (actually just five years ago), the most popular type of cars in Europe, controlling more than half of the market. But things change and now electrification is on the rise.

According to the latest JATO Dynamics' report for 27 European markets, almost 1.3 million cars were sold in September (up 1.2% year-over-year), and 327,800 or more than 25% of them were xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs)!

It's a record result in terms of volume and market share. For the very first time, xEVs are also above conventional diesel cars. Just 10 years ago it was the opposite (like 55 diesels sold per single xEV).

The xEV sales improved 139% year-over-year, although we must remember that most of them (53%) were conventional hybrids.

Total plug-ins: roughly 154,000 and almost 12% market share



HEVs: roughly 173,800 (up 124% year-over-year) and over 13% market share

Total xEVs: 327,800 (up 139% year-over-year) and over 25% market share

Compared to 2019, the xEV market share was 11%.

Plug-in car sales in Europe - September 2020

Here are the lists of the top models in particular xEV categories:

The top-selling model was the Tesla Model 3 (15,702), followed by Renault ZOE (11,023) and the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 (7,897), which however did not deliver the 5-digit result we thought it would for its debut month.

According to the JATO Dynamics, Tesla's (the top BEV brand) sales declined by 5% year-over-year in September, while Volkswagen really improved its BEV sales, by 325% year-over-year. Renault increased its BEV sales by 211% year-over-year. The top PHEV brand was Mercedes-Benz.

One more EV-related stat - in its volume delivery month, the Tesla Model 3 was the top model in the midsize category, regardless of the fuel type: