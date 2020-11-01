Overall, the automotive cylindrical battery business is profitable.

After a really challenging second quarter of 2020, the third quarter turned out to be relatively good for Panasonic. Despite the company noting a noticeable 15% decrease of revenues, profits and net income improved year-over-year.

To us, the most important thing is that the EV battery business is expanding and delivers profits.

Panasonic Q3 2020 results

Let's take a look at the general results first:

  • Sales: 1,667 billion yen ($16.0 billion) - down 15% year-over-year
  • Operating profit: 92.8 billion yen ($890 million) - up 11% year-over-year
  • Net loss: 58.7 billion yen ($560 million) - up 15% year-over-year
external_image
external_image

Automotive

Our focus is on the Automotive category, which includes lithium-ion batteries for xEVs. The overall result was 3% lower than a year ago, but the sales of automotive batteries increased and the segment was profitable.

  • Sales: 358.5 billion yen ($3.44 billion) - down 3% year-over-year
  • Operating profit: 5.1 billion yen ($49 million); operating margin of 1.4%
external_image
external_image

The Automotive Batteries subcategory shows increased sales, lowered costs and overall profitability of cylindrical battery business (both at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada and in Japan).

Panasonic supplies Tesla with:

  • 21700 cylindrical cell type for the Model 3/Model Y (produced at the Gigafactory 3 in Nevada)
  • 18650 cylindrical cell type for the Model S/Model X (imported from Japan to the U.S.)
external_image

Unfortunately, as usual, there are no details about the xEV battery business unit, but we are optimistic about the future of electrification.

More about Panasonic

panasonic 100 million tesla battery investment expansion Panasonic To Invest $100 Million For Tesla Batteries In U.S.
toyota panasonic expansion battery production Toyota And Panasonic Announce Expansion Of Battery Production

Source: Panasonic