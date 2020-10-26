Renault is one of the largest European all-electric car manufacturer, know mostly from the ZOE model, but the company is also leveraging its competence in battery energy storage systems.

At the most recent Renault eWays event, the company announced new MWh-scale ESS systems that will be installed using new and old (2nd life) batteries.

In France, at the factory in Douai, Renault installed (in partnership with Nidec) the first Advanced Battery Storage system, rated at 4.7 MWh.

Similar systems will be installed at several other sites, and their total capacity to be 50 MWh.

"Advanced Battery Storage is based on electric car batteries compiled in containers and targets an installed capacity of nearly 50 MWh at several sites in France. The Douai site has a total installed capacity of 4.7 MWh using second life batteries, as well as new batteries stored for future after-sales use."

Renault ESS: Advanced Battery Storage (ABS) in Douai, France Renault ESS: Advanced Battery Storage (ABS) in Douai, France

In the UK, in partnership with Connected Energy, Renault is deploying E-STOR systems.

Several 360 kWh E-STOR systems with old EV batteries will be installed on industrial and commercial sites in West Sussex under SmartHubs project. Some sites will be equipped also with solar and EV charging points.

"Second life batteries from Renault vehicles will be operated alongside other technologies as part of a local energy system to help provide cleaner, lower cost energy for use in social housing, transport, infrastructure, private homes and local businesses. The second life batteries will be incorporated into Connected Energy’s specially designed E-STOR systems."

Renault ESS: Connected Energy E-STOR system Renault ESS: Connected Energy E-STOR system

There will be also a larger installation - 14.5 MWh with around 1,000 second life batteries (14.5 kWh each it seems).

Gallery: Renault energy storage systems