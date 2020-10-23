Our last article regarding suspension issues on the Model S and Model X is relatively recent: it is from October 6. On October 23, Tesla decided to announce a recall for 48,442 units of these cars in China. Considering they are made only at the Fremont plant – and that American and European customers have reported similar issues with the suspension of their cars – we would not be surprised to see this safety procedure extended to more markets.

According to Gasgoo, the measure was announced by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). It involves 29,193 Model S and Model X cars manufactured between September 17, 2013, and August 16, 2017. The other 19,249 units would be exclusively Model Ss produced between September 17, 2013, and October 15, 2018.

Tesla will replace the "rear linkages of the left and right front suspension" and the "upper linkages of the left and right rear suspension" with a new, more robust one.

While the Gasgoo report does not inform why these two groups seem to be the same, the original recall document was posted by Moneyball on Twitter.

He considers the number to be limited to 29,193 units because of that date coincidence but probably missed the fact that the second group was produced for more time, which implies a larger number of vehicles involved. The precise number of EVs that will be recalled is probably closer to the one Gasgoo informed than that on the tweet.

What calls our attention is that the recall involves some of the very first Model Ss and Model Xs ever produced. It is not limited to a production interval but extends to all of them.

We would go even further: September 17, 2013, was probably chosen as the first date because the first cars exported to China must have started being produced on that date.

What will Tesla do about these suspension issues in the US and Europe? We still have no news about that, but we will let you know as soon as we do.

Sources: Gasgoo and Moneyball