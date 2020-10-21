The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 will be sold in the U.S. from $53,990, which after including the $995 in obligatory destination charges and deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit, will effectively turn into $47,485. Orders are already accepted.

Thanks to the federal tax credit, the price seems to be competitive. It's a few thousand below the entry-level Tesla Model Y ($51,190 in the case of LR AWD and $61,190 in the case of Performance).

Of course, the weak point is the EPA range number of 208 miles (335 km) using a 78 kWh battery, but in the real world, the range might turn out to be sufficient for many customers looking for this type of car.

The standard equipment includes a laminated panoramic sunroof with power sunshade, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch driver display and nine-inch tablet-like touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanZone technology, four USB-C ports and a rear park assist camera.

In terms of safety, Volvo included Blind Spot Information System (BLISTM) with Steer Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake, Active Bending LED headlights, Run-off Road Protection.

There are also a few optional packages:

Climate Package ($750)

heated windshield-wiper blades, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel

heated windshield-wiper blades, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel Advanced Package ($1,300)

high pressure headlight cleaning, Pilot Assist driver assistance system with Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree Surround View Camera, 12-volt power outlet in the luggage area and inductive (cordless) smartphone charging

high pressure headlight cleaning, Pilot Assist driver assistance system with Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree Surround View Camera, 12-volt power outlet in the luggage area and inductive (cordless) smartphone charging Single options: metallic paint ($645) Lava carpet ($100) 13-speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system ($800) an energy-saving heat pump ($350) to precondition the cabin temperature and extend battery range 20-inch five double-spoke Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels ($800)



If the range is an issue during colder weather, the $350 heat pump seems a must-have.

An additional announcement from Volvo is that access to a nationwide charging network (using a single account) will be provided by ChargePoint. The list of points include more than 115,000 points.

"Beyond its own network, ChargePoint has active roaming integrations with partners including EVgo, FLO, and Greenlots among others. This means a single ChargePoint account will give Volvo customers access to more than 80 percent of public AC and DC stations across the US and Canada today with additional access in the coming months."

Separately, Volvo customers will be offered to buy a ChargePoint Home Flex home charger at the time of purchase of the car.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge

55 Photos

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 specs: