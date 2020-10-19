RivianOwnersForum shared with us a recent filing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), dated October 1, 2020 that reveals Karma's future vehicle lineup. According to the filing, Karma has plans to produce a coupe, a convertible, two MPVs, a wagon, and a pickup truck.

It seems the MPVs will include a smaller crossover and larger SUV, at least based on weight class. There is very little information to go on here, though it's clear the filing is authentic.

It also points out powertrains, and they're not all electric, which makes sense due to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). As you can see, there are three engines and a battery-electric vehicle (BEV). The engines include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a 1.5-liter three-cylinder, and a "new engine (TBD)."

The NHTSA filing applies to Karma's vehicles from 2021 and beyond. It mentions five specific product lines, including The Revero GT, 1 Series, 6 Series, 8 Series, and High Performance. It's important to note that the filing covers vehicles from 2021 through 2027, so many of these vehicles could be many years away. However, with the current electric pickup truck craze, as well as that of electric SUVs, it would be smart for Karma to focus on those segments more quickly.

We've included screenshots of the documents below, however, you can also follow the link at the beginning of the article to see the official PDF document.

