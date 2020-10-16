The upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E will not have ordinary door handles, but an entirely new electronically controlled door-latch system, briefly explained in this new short video.

To get inside, you have to have the key fob on hand, or phone as a key. When one of those is detected near the car, one can simply push the button (there is one for each door) to activate E-Latch.

The corresponding door will unlatch and pop open slightly. To open it all the way, one can use pull handles - but those are only in the front.

In the rear, Ford advises you to use the grab pad on the inside of the door. No worries - it's fingers friendly: "Once any door is open, it will not close again until it has been opened all the way. So, there's no need to worry about pinched fingers."

Exiting is not that unusual. To open the doors from inside, one needs to simply pull the lever on the armrest. It will unlatch the door so you can swing it open the rest of the way.

Hopefully, there will be no issues with Ford's new solution, as sometimes we saw in the case of Teslas - most recently in Tesla Model Y.

Ford adds that the in the case of a depleted battery, or no electrical power, the doors can be still opened from the inside by pulling the lever on the armrest all the way.

Getting in without power is not possible - first you have to bring back the power: